Millennium Management LLC Purchases 12,209 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,209 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 151.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

CEVA stock opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.00, a PEG ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.18. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.27 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. CEVA’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

