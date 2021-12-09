Millennium Management LLC Sells 102,504 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 102,504 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 8.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $29,649,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 27.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,111,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares during the last quarter.

AWI stock opened at $117.51 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWI. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.86.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

