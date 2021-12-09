Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens raised their price target on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities lowered Mimecast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 119.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $120,295.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,934,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,237 shares of company stock valued at $14,097,280. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 84,148 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,631,000 after purchasing an additional 154,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

