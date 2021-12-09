Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) rose 12.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.93 and last traded at 1.93. Approximately 83,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,438,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.71.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNMD. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $838.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of 2.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 134,482 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

