MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 257.37% and a negative net margin of 57.24%.

MIND Technology stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. MIND Technology has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, Director Peter H. Blum bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,693.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of MIND Technology worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

