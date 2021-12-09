Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Shares of NERV opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.36. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $48,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.