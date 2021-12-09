Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,824 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 6.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 15.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $95.64. The company had a trading volume of 147,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $96.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average is $86.10.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

