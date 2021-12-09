Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,207 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627,378 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.73.

