Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 43 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,653 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 1.6% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $647.27. 16,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $636.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $614.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.