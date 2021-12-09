Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,255 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $470.29. 114,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,382,577. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $457.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $363.38 and a one year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

