Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.19. 8,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,001. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

