Minot Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter worth $3,297,000. Lcnb Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter worth $925,000. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 510,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 96,818 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period.

AAAU stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $17.66. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,977. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94.

