Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for $21.90 or 0.00044558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $17.75 million and $25,030.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,251.56 or 0.08651884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00061634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00079870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,337.80 or 1.00401917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002855 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 810,841 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

