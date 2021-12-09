Mizuho Cuts Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $68.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.89.

SR stock opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.55.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 104,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 41,849 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Spire by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after purchasing an additional 233,257 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Spire by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

