Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $4.61 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 358.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 428.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

SCHC traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.11. 7,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,845. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $44.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

