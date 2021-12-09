MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $585.00 at Piper Sandler

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $525.00 to $585.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MDB. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.24.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $531.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $508.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.38 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $128,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.36, for a total transaction of $1,223,767.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,555 shares of company stock valued at $30,699,509. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in MongoDB by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

