MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $429.34, but opened at $517.22. MongoDB shares last traded at $503.03, with a volume of 23,280 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.24.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,764.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total value of $4,781,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,555 shares of company stock valued at $30,699,509. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $86,758,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $65,542,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $508.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.38 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

