MONK Market Cap Reaches $542,765.27 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One MONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. MONK has a total market cap of $542,765.27 and $1,092.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015062 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 183.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000155 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00019533 BTC.

About MONK

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars.

