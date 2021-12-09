Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

MNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE:MNR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.94. 3,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,018. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 42.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

