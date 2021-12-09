Monte Financial Group LLC Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Monte Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,312 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1,518.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,608,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,790 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in General Electric by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 84,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,357 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.76.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $98.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.92 billion, a PE ratio of -189.00, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

