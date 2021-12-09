Monte Financial Group LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 3.5% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $81.20 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $1,557,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,021 shares of company stock valued at $98,012,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

