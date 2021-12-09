Monte Financial Group LLC Purchases 525 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.8% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 415,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 430,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 744,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,510,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

