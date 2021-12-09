Monument Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Monument Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Truist Financial stock opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

