Monument Capital Management Sells 85 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Monument Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 362.8% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 36,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $319.52 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $243.61 and a one year high of $323.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.41.

