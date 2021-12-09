Monument Capital Management Trims Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,858 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTBD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $26.80 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39.

