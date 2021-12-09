Monument Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Monument Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,229,000 after buying an additional 125,712 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.00.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LAD opened at $288.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.74. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.08 and a 52-week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

