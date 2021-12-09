MoonSwap Price Down 3.8% This Week (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and $148,622.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00320936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007684 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000081 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 33,094,207 coins and its circulating supply is 33,073,902 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

