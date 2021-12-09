Morgan Stanley Acquires 120,797 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.28% of Aviat Networks worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 4,627.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 135,681 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,150,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Somesh Singh acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $61,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVNW stock opened at $31.31 on Thursday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $350.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVNW shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

