Morgan Stanley Acquires 42,515 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 70.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on HWC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.