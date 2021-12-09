Morgan Stanley Cuts 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Price Target to $28.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,528. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. 2U has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.92.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in 2U by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in 2U in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

