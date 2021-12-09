Morgan Stanley Has $4.34 Million Position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VKI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VKI stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

