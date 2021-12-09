Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,231 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 751,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,855,000 after acquiring an additional 118,817 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 46,961 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of USMC opened at $43.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.09. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.163 dividend. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.