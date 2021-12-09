Morgan Stanley Raises Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $49.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.37.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC opened at $44.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $361.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.53. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.