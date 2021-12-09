Morgan Stanley Raises CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $115.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS opened at $93.10 on Monday. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.