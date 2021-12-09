Morgan Stanley Raises First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $21.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FHN. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of First Horizon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 71.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 64,116 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 13.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 257,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 31,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,177,000 after buying an additional 2,235,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

