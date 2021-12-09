Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 746.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 112,684 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 49,445 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after buying an additional 165,475 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 20,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,153,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 79,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,180 shares of company stock valued at $148,991. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $908.40 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.67. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.