Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 544,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Chico’s FAS worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 39.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 46,566 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 140.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 268,984 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 526,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 288.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 54,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

CHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $686.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

