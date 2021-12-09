Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Sells $428,824.68 in Stock

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 9,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $428,824.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Efraim Grinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $207,150.00.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $965.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.18. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Movado Group by 618.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

