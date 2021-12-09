MS INTERNATIONAL plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:MSI)

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:MSI opened at GBX 212.30 ($2.82) on Thursday. MS INTERNATIONAL has a 52 week low of GBX 110 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 240 ($3.18). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 222.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 210.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of £34.38 million and a PE ratio of 30.43.
MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.