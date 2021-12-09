MS INTERNATIONAL plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:MSI)

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MSI opened at GBX 212.30 ($2.82) on Thursday. MS INTERNATIONAL has a 52 week low of GBX 110 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 240 ($3.18). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 222.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 210.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of £34.38 million and a PE ratio of 30.43.

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

