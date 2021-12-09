MTM Investment Management LLC Purchases 89 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $115.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.96. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.63 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

