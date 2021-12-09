Needham & Company LLC Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $210.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $315.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.43.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $172.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a one year low of $161.56 and a one year high of $377.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.76.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $12,167,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 897 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $220,670.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after acquiring an additional 294,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,246,000 after acquiring an additional 92,345 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,959,000 after acquiring an additional 517,724 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 38.4% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,759,000 after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after acquiring an additional 232,903 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

