NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 471,745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 38,997 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in NetApp were worth $42,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 170.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NetApp by 173.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in NetApp by 30.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $89.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.68. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 3,437 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $309,501.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,554 shares of company stock worth $2,323,646. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

