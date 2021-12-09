Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $628.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $278.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $649.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $575.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

