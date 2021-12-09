NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.17.

NTST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NYSE:NTST traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,781. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $857.09 million, a PE ratio of 127.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 470.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,940 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,608,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,220,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.