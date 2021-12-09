Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $116.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.38.

NYSE NVRO opened at $95.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nevro has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 46,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

