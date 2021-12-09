New BitShares Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. New BitShares has a market cap of $48.34 million and $3.02 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, New BitShares has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00058138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.89 or 0.08629388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00079928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,252.86 or 0.99937236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002863 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

