New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Trading 5.2% Higher

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 94,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95.

New Pacific Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NUPMF)

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ­ Department, Bolivia.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.