New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $198 million-$202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.21 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.540 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,972. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.88. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.30.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEWR. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.91.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $120,186.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $300,045.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock worth $9,299,812. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Relic stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,245 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

