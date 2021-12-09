New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,257 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,114,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $302,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 35.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $203,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 36.1% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 28.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.91. 53,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,246,854. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $259.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,562,728.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,177 shares of company stock worth $171,481,264 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.