New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,406,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,779 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of PayPal worth $365,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 564.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,133 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.85. The company had a trading volume of 114,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,291,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.40 and its 200-day moving average is $261.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PayPal from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

